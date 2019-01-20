Task Force on Sports submits its findings to IPC Minister

ISLAMABAD: Task Force on Sports headed by Ehsan Mani has submitted its final findings with Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister who now holds final authority to announce the salient features of recommendations after getting required approval from the top.

Mani, who is also chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has confirmed to The News that now it would be up to IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza to announce details. “I have handed over the final findings with the Minister IPC and it would she who has the authority to announce details.”

Later talking to media at Marghazar Ground, the PCB expressed his concern over the slow progress of women cricket. “Talent in women cricket is not coming up. More efforts are required in this respect as women cricket and even women sports hold greater importance for the country,” he said.

Mani said there was a need to inculcate sports culture in Pakistan. “Nowhere in the world sports is being run on government money. Federations have to look to generate their own sources through professional handling. Accountability and self-assessment is a must in sports.” PCB chairman hoped that all PSL matches would be organized in Pakistan in two to three years time. “Next year almost half of the PSL would be held in Pakistan.”