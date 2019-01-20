Ishtiaq Baig meets Nawaz at Kot Lakhpat

KARACHI: Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, President PML-N Business Forum, met former Prime Minster and PML-N Quaid, Mian Nawaz Sharif, at the Kot Lakhpat jail at Lahore., The PML-N Mian Nawaz Sharif was in high sprits and displayed strong determination.

During the meeting Ishtiaq Baig presented him, with his recent columns published in the Pakistan dailies. Nawaz Sharif told him that he regularly reads his columns and likes them. Ishtiaq Baig also met Maryam Nawaz Sharif and invited her to visit Karachi.