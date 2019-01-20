Seven Thari children die due to malnutrition in two days

SUKKUR: At least seven children died due to malnutrition in the last two days in Tharparkar, said the sources of Mithi Hospital here on Saturday.

According to the sources, at least seven children who died due to malnutrition were brought to the medical facility from Thar in the last two days. The death toll of 2019 in Thar has risen up to 38 children who died due to malnutrition, whereas, as many as 46 children are being treated in different wards, the sources claimed.

Meanwhile, District and Sessions Judge Mithi Mushatq Ahmed Kaliwar on Saturday visited the Mithi Civil Hospital along with Judicial Magistrate Ghurmukdas and during his visit, the patients complained about the lack of medical facilities, especially lab test facility provided by the hospital.

The patients also claimed that doctors are sending patients to private laboratories for tests, where they have to pay thousands of rupees. They complained that there were no medicines for outdoor as well indoor patients.

While the Medical Superintendent of Mithi Civil Hospital Dr Chiman Sharma admitted before the honourable judge that there was no budget to purchase chemicals for the laboratory, so they were sending patients to private labs.

The MS said he had written so many times to the authorities for releasing the funds but nothing was received.

The District and Sessions Judge, Mithi, Mushatq Ahmed Kaliwar, took notice of the issue and ordered the MS to ensure all medical facilities, including the lab tests and medicine should also be provided to patients.

He also ordered the hospital authorities to give him in a written-statement about the funds issue.