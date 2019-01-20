RLNG supply to Punjab may resume

LAHORE: The gas utility is likely to resume re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) supply to Punjab from Sunday after three days of suspension.

A spokesman for Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Ltd (SNGPL) said RLNG cargoes of both Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) have berthed on Saturday at the Karachi Port.

Consequently, SSGC is likely to restore RLNG supply to SNGPL by late Saturday night.

Resultantly, gas supply to all sectors, including fertiliser, CNG, industries and power will be resumed on Sunday, the spokesman added.