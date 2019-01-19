close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
January 19, 2019

Pak Army responds to firing at LoC

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army responded to unprovoked Indian firing in Khuiratta and Kotkhetera sectors along Line of Control (LoC) targeting civil population, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Friday.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively targeting Indian posts. Three Indian soldiers were killed and two injured besides damage to Indian post. In an earlier press release, ISPR had stated a citizen had been injured and evacuated to a hospital after India had resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate fire in Khuiratta sector.

