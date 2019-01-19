Govt to fulfil its promises: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said besides provision of basic amenities at the doorstep in new Pakistan, one crore new job opportunities will also be generated in next five years while the promise of construction of five million houses for homeless people will also be fulfilled.

He said the government was introducing such schemes for the development of industrial sector which would bring revolution. Speaking after inauguration of a private company office at Queens Road here on Friday he said prosperous, peaceful and developed new Pakistan was our destination and the government was moving forward to achieve the goal under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister further said former rulers hoodwinked people and increased their problems by taking loans. He said these rulers created hue and cry when the process of accountability was started.