Cold wave to persist

Cold wave continued to persist in the city here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was 2°C and maximum was 21°C. Met officials said a fresh westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country today (Saturday) and likely to grip most parts of the country tomorrow (Sunday).

They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi Divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was only recorded at Malam Jabba, Met officials said adding Friday's minimum temperature was recorded at Bagrote where mercury dropped down to -13°C while at Astore and Gupis it was -10°C, at Kalam and Skardu it was -09°C, at Hunza it was -07°C, at Dir, Gilgit and Malam Jabba it was -03°C, at Chitral, Parachinar, Drosh and Rawalakot it was -02°C.