Three gunned down in Orangi

KARACHI: Three people were killed in a late night incident of firing in the Orangi Town neighbourhood on Thursday. The triple murder occurred at Orangi Town No. 14 within the limits of Pakistan Bazaar police station. According to Police officials, two real brothers were among the victims and on the basis of initial information, they believe the incident was the outcome of a land dispute. The deceased brothers were later identified as Nadeem and Raju while their friend as Imtiaz Mumtaz.

Reacting to the information, the ambulances from different welfare organisations rushed to the site. The victims were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where according to the doctors, one victim was brought dead, while the other two succumbed to their injuries during the treatment. Contingents of law enforcement agencies, including police and Rangers, reached the site and collected the evidence. The police investigators also collected the empty shells of the pistol used in the incident.

According to police officials, the incident took place inside a room located on the hills in the area. No case was registered till the filing of this news story. Further investigations are underway. Reacting to the report of the triple murder, IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam sought a detailed report from District West police chief.