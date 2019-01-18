NCHD plans school health initiative

Islamabad : The National Commission for Human Development is going to launch the School Health Programme to provide healthcare to the children in the areas with poor facilities.

"In order to support human indicators through education, health and hygiene sessions along with free medical camps will be organized in literacy centers through volunteerism for community development," NCHD chairman Col. (r) Amirullah Marwat told a management meeting here on Thursday.

He also said the NCHD was currently working in 124 districts of Pakistan and would extend its programmes all over the country. "We will soon launch a literacy campaign which will be entailed with technical and vocational skill," he said.

The NCHD chairman said the main agenda of the organisation was to support districts by providing access to out-of-school children through better enrollment rate and lower drop-out rate.

"Our 5949 feeder schools are working all over the country to do this task," he said.

He said education was the basic right of all individuals as reflected in Article 25-A of the Constitution and access to education to all children and adults in urban and rural areas was the main focus of government.