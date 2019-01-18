Two muggers arrested

Rangers on Thursday claimed to have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in killing a citizen and wounding another over putting up resistance to a mugging bid last month in Karachi.

Qasim was killed and Omar wounded when they resisted the robbery bid in Korangi area on December 22. According to a Rangers spokesperson, a special team probed the case and arrested the suspects.

Rangers’ personnel on a tip-off conducted a raid in K Area in Korangi and arrested a suspect, Shaikh Hanif alias Dada, and later apprehended his companion, Shehroz, during a raid in Korangi No. 2.5.