close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 18, 2019

Two muggers arrested

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
January 18, 2019

Rangers on Thursday claimed to have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in killing a citizen and wounding another over putting up resistance to a mugging bid last month in Karachi.

Qasim was killed and Omar wounded when they resisted the robbery bid in Korangi area on December 22. According to a Rangers spokesperson, a special team probed the case and arrested the suspects.

Rangers’ personnel on a tip-off conducted a raid in K Area in Korangi and arrested a suspect, Shaikh Hanif alias Dada, and later apprehended his companion, Shehroz, during a raid in Korangi No. 2.5.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi