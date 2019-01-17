Awareness about civic issues stressed

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a function called for awareness-raising about civic issues at the educational institutions for creating a better society.

The Hamdard Foundation Pakistan had organised the programme under the Shoora-e-Hamdard.

Speaker of the Shoora-e-Hamdrad, Dr Salahuddin, presided over the function. Professor Dr Ubaidullah was the guest speaker.

Dr Ubaidullah deplored that civic awareness received the least importance in our society. “We see people deprived of civic awareness behind bad behaviour, be it domestic violence or traffic rules violations,” he pointed out.

The speaker said ethics, brotherhood, good treatment of neighbours, respect for thoroughfares and dignity of women are part of the basic part of a Muslim society.

The speaker said the educational institutions should take awareness-raising about civic issues as a basic duty.

Dr Ubaidullah said the religious scholars and prayers leaders had a greater role to play to create civic awareness.

Other participants proposed that civic awareness should be made part of the syllabus.

3 SNGPL officials arrested: The Federal Investigation Agency arrested three officials of

the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) for allegedly installing illegal gas meters in a township on the GT Road.

An official said that one supervisor and two other officials were held for installing meters against the rules for monitory considerations.