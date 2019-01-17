close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
Asim Yasin
January 17, 2019

Front door diplomacy is on: Bilawal

Top Story

Asim Yasin
January 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan people’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday said that there was no need to backdoor diplomacy when the front door diplomacy was going.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari response comes in a query of journalists in a press talk at the Parliament House who asked him about the meeting of President PPP South Punjab Syed Ahmed Mehmood with Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif was a part of the backdoor diplomacy.

The chairman PPP responded that there was no need of backdoor diplomacy when the front door diplomacy was going on.

Another journalist asked that government members saying that the opposition alliance will be broken soon, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari precisely replied that, “They are here and we are also here so let’s see.”

