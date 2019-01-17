UC nazims take oath

PESHAWAR: The four newly elected UC Nazim of Peshawar district were administered oath of offices at a ceremony held at Town-1 Council Hall on Wednesday.

The oath was administered by Nazim Town-1 Zahid Nadeem at a meeting of town council with naib nazim and convener Muhammad Shoaib in the chair.

The oath was administered to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Nazims Shahzaib UC-17, and Faqir Muhammad UC-09 and ANP’s Zainullah Safi UC 27 and Bakhtiar Ahmed Mohmand UC-20.