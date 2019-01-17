Special grants for female labourers

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (R) Hashim Dogar has said the Punjab government is making a policy to provide special grants to female labourers to feed their children for two years.

The minister while talking to officers of Population Welfare Department said, “Breast feeding not only brings natural gap between births of children but also mothers would be able to pay attention to their children.”

The minister said poverty and ignorance were the main reasons of population explosion and it could only be tackle through education. He asked clerics to support government in its steps taking for creating awareness among people about population control.

The minister further said the Punjab government has increased the budget of population welfare department after understanding the importance of this issue of population. 120 rescuers passed out: The Passing Out ceremony of 120 rescuers including 91 computer telephone wireless operators and 29 rescue drivers held on Wednesday at the Emergency Services Academy. Capt (R) Fazeel Asghar lauded the rescuers’ services and congratulated the passed out rescuers. He hoped the fresh rescuers would perform their duties with full zeal and zest to serve humanity. While sharing his experience he said, “Rescue 1122 is remembered as a symbol of complete success among public and people narrate it as a symbol of high standard to serve humanity”. He ensured to complete the process of purchase of ambulances and all other necessary equipment for rescue service before June. He also said service rules of rescue 1122 would be formulated soon and then regulations to be made for promotion of employees on regular basis.