Thu Jan 17, 2019
January 17, 2019

Transferred

Lahore

January 17, 2019

The Punjab government on Wednesday issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers. According to the notification, Hassan Hoti, currently at the disposal of CM Punjab Office, has been relieved of his duties to join his new assignment as Deputy Secretary in Institutional Reforms Cell (IRS) under the cabinet division. Services of Irfan Nawaz (awaiting posting) have been placed at the disposal of Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department for further adjustment as Deputy Secretary P&SH Department and Imran Asmat (awaiting posting) has been posted as District Monitoring Officer, Jhang.

