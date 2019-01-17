ACE launches probe into land fraud with orphan

JHANG: The Anti-Corruption Establishment Faisalabad Division Director Shafqatullah Mushtaq Wednesday ordered a probe into a land fraud with an orphan.

The ACE director was submitted a plea when he was holding an open forum at Jhang Circuit House. Muhammad Safdar, 25, of Basti Attawali, stated that he was the only child of his parents, who died a few years ago leaving a 7-marla house for him.

He said some of his relatives with the connivance of municipality officials got a bogus birth certificate of woman named Shagufta Parveen, who was shown as his sister in documents He said now municipality officials were creating troubles for him. He sought the ACE director help in this regard.

The ACE director directed Jhang ACE Assistant Director and the Circle Officer to ensure relief to the orphan and take immediate action against the officials involved in the fraud. Meanwhile, the ACE director said stern action would be initiated against officials involved in halting routine matters of the visitors of their offices.

The ACE director also ordered the ACE staff to resolve issues of the complainants who had submitted pleas against health, highway, revenue and other departments in the open forum.