Thu Jan 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

Teachers back merger of Fata Education Directorate into province

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

PESHAWAR: The interim committee of teachers in Education Department has supported the merger of the Fata Education Directorate in the provincial directorate and asked the government to provide them with more facilities.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Gulabdin Afridi, Jangraiz Khan, Mohammad Asghar, Saifullah and others said that the government had notified merger of Education Department. He observed that some elements in the previous Education Directorate at the Fata Secretariat were instigating people to create hurdles in the merger process. He said those who were demanding the restoration of Education Directorate for five years, were, in fact, promoting own vested interests, urging the government to accelerate the merger process.

