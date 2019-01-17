CTD arrests three suspected terrorists

Sindh’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three alleged terrorists belonging to banned outfits Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Amarat-e-Islamia Afghanistan.

According to a statement, the force had received information that notorious terrorists were hiding in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Mazaar area. CTD officials then carried out a raid and arrested Naeem Khan alias Naeem Pathan alias Naeem Bajouri alias Naeem Mehsud in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. A pistol was also seized from his possession.

The initial investigation showed that the accused was formerly associated with the Awami National Party. After joining the TTP, he remained involved in many terrorist activities, including an attack on a police mobile of Mobina Town police station in which two police officers, Zahid Hussain Shah and Maqsood Masih, were martyred.

In a separate raid, anti-terrorism police arrested Mohammad Rabbani and Naimat Syed Sabir, belonging to the Amaraat-e-Islamia Afghanistan, in the Quaid-e-Azam Mazaar area. During interrogation, the two revealed that they had visited Afghanistan several times for physical and weapons handling training. They were also planning some terror activities in the city.