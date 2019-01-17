close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

CTD arrests three suspected terrorists

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

Sindh’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three alleged terrorists belonging to banned outfits Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Amarat-e-Islamia Afghanistan.

According to a statement, the force had received information that notorious terrorists were hiding in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Mazaar area. CTD officials then carried out a raid and arrested Naeem Khan alias Naeem Pathan alias Naeem Bajouri alias Naeem Mehsud in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. A pistol was also seized from his possession.

The initial investigation showed that the accused was formerly associated with the Awami National Party. After joining the TTP, he remained involved in many terrorist activities, including an attack on a police mobile of Mobina Town police station in which two police officers, Zahid Hussain Shah and Maqsood Masih, were martyred.

In a separate raid, anti-terrorism police arrested Mohammad Rabbani and Naimat Syed Sabir, belonging to the Amaraat-e-Islamia Afghanistan, in the Quaid-e-Azam Mazaar area. During interrogation, the two revealed that they had visited Afghanistan several times for physical and weapons handling training. They were also planning some terror activities in the city.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi