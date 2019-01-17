Following suit

This refers to the news item, ‘Ruling party MPAs to get Rs100 million uplift funds each’ (January 15). The PTI has done the exact same thing for which it used to criticise the PML-N government. The responsibility for development rests with members of the local government. During the tenure of the last government, these funds used to be allocated to MPAs and it was said that they were hardly utilised for people’s welfare. The condition of the road everywhere in Karachi including posh localities is a witness in this regard. One is really astonished at the decision of the PTI government.

The government should also tell how much money was required to pay the existing debt installments, keeping in view the loans given by Saudi Arabia, China and the UAE. Also, there’s completely silence over CPEC activities. The minister responsible for the progress of the project should tell the public regarding the latest situation of this mega project, especially relating to the much-hyped special economic zones which were supposed to be a ‘game changer’ for the country. The items produced in these zones were supposed to be exported to foreign countries. It would be in order if a detailed progress of each activity of the whole CPEC project is displayed on the official website of the project. But the website needs to be revised urgently.

Air Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan

Karachi