Tabuk governor presents gold Kalashnikov to PM

ISLAMABAD: Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk province, Prince Fahad bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz has gifted a ‘gold Kalashnikov’ and bullets to PM Imran Khan. The gold-plated Russian gun was gifted at PM Office, Geo TV reported. Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua were also present during the meeting. The PM thanked the Saudi prince.