Clarification

ISLAMABAD: The government has denied reports appeared in the media that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has nominated two officers of the Petroleum Division as accused in the jet fuel NAB case. The Petroleum Division in a press release on Tuesday reacted to the information that its two officials have been accused and arrested in the case. It added that its two officers are part of the prosecution in the said NAB case and will assist the court process as per law.