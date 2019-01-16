close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 16, 2019

Clarification

National

January 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The government has denied reports appeared in the media that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has nominated two officers of the Petroleum Division as accused in the jet fuel NAB case. The Petroleum Division in a press release on Tuesday reacted to the information that its two officials have been accused and arrested in the case. It added that its two officers are part of the prosecution in the said NAB case and will assist the court process as per law.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan