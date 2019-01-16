Two terrorists killed in encounter

FAISALABAD: Two members of a defunct organisation were killed during an encounter with the CTD near Chak 7/JB in the jurisdiction of Nishatabad police on Monday night.

The CTD team raided a hideout and tried to arrest the alleged terrorists, later identified as Adeel Hafeez and Usman Haroon. On seeing the police, the accused opened fire at the CTD team, which was retaliated. As a result, both terrorists were killed. The CTD team also recovered suicide jackets, hand-grenades and sophisticated weapons from these terrorists. Sources said that the killed terrorists were allegedly involved in abduction of a foreigner and Haider Gillani, son of ex-PM Yousaf Raza Gillani. They were also involved in killing of two police officers in Faisalabad and other heinous crimes. The dead bodies of the terrorists have been shifted to the Allied Hospital for autopsy.

Police Facilitation Centre: The Police Facilitation Centre (Khidmat Markaz) facilitated more than 50,000 citizens in 2018. Police spokesman told here Tuesday that the Police Khidmat Markaz was established at Police Lines in front of main gate of University of Agriculture Faisalabad in December 2017. He told that 13 facilities were being provided to the general public under one-roof, including registration of police report, misplacement of documents, provision of legal guidance, harassment against women, issuance of police character certificates, general police verification, registration of bio-data of housemaids, tenants, availability of copies of FIRs, issuance of international driving permit, issuance of driving learning permit, renewal of driving license and vehicle clearance certificates. He said that more than 50,000 citizens approached the Police Facilitation Centre during one year and the Khidmat Markaz during this period issued 16,138 character certificates besides conducting verification of 9,328 vehicles, including 6,700 cars and 1,600 motorcycles. He said that citizens also contacted Khidmat Centre for the verification of housemaids about their criminal record. Therefore, he added, the Facilitation Centre also issued certificates about 1,700 housemaids in 2018. He said that the Facilitation Centre also issued more than 19,500 driving permits for learners besides renewing licenses of 6,000 drivers in 2018. When contacted, Khidmat Markaz Admin Officer Muhammad Shahbaz told that more than 300 people visit the Police Facilitation Centre (Khidmat Markaz) daily.

ACTION AGAINST HOUSING COLONIES: The Faisalabad Development Authority has started action against those land developers who had established private housing colonies in Faisalabad without prior approval from the FDA. On the order of FDA chairman Dr Asad Moazzam, cases have been registered against hosiery owner Haji Salamat Ali and two chairmen of UCs, Rana Azhar Wasim and Mian Yasin Amin.