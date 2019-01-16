close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

Workshop

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

CHITRAL: The Society for Human Rights and Prisoners Aid (SHARP) and ICMC on Tuesday arranged a workshop for police officials to sensitise them about the refugees’ human rights issues.

Speaking on the occasion, District Police Officer Furqan Bilal said that the workshop for sensitising the people about refugees rights was a good step.

