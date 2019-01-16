Kidnapped child recovered

LAHORE: Dolphin Squad arrested a man and his wife during snap checking and recovered a five-year-old kidnapped boy from their possession.

The accused woman, identified as Naheed Islam, had kidnapped a 5-year-old boy, Saad, at Gulshan Iqbal Park two days back. Police recovered the boy safely from her residence and arrested her and her husband Abdus Islam of Hunza Block, Iqbal Town.

The inspector general of police, Punjab, praised the Lahore police for safely recovering the boy. He directed that all available resources be utilised for the provision of security to the properties and lives of people especially women and children.

Man dies: A man was killed by a speeding tractor-trolley in the Chung area on Tuesday. The man, identified as Imran, was crossing a road when a recklessly-driven tractor-trolley hit and killed him. The police have removed the body.

arrested: Iqbal Town division police claimed to have arrested 96 criminals and recovered arms and drugs from their possession. Police seized 306 litre liquor, 01 kg charas, 1 kg opium and 8 pistols from the possession of the arrested persons. The Iqbal Town division police also arrested 23 persons for firing into the air, kite flying, doing wheelie and overcharging.

Report: Following the directions of the inspector general of police, Punjab, the Chiniot DPO enquired into the matter of alleged rape of a second year student girl and submitted the initial report to the IG. According to the report, the victim is a nurse at a local hospital. She is unmarried and was reportedly pregnant. The victim is being provided medical care at Chiniot DHQ where he condition is stable.