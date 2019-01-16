PU to set up cancer research centre

LAHORE: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has announced setting up a cancer research centre and said it is the duty of the institutions of research and higher learning to serve humanity.

The VC was addressing an inaugural session of two-day GRIP’s second international conference on pharmaceutical & biochemical sciences, research, oncology & cancer sciences, food-agricultural sciences and technology along with an exhibition for instruments/technology/community health services by national and international organisations at PU’s Faisal Auditorium.

The conference, exhibition and awareness walk are being jointly organised by Group of Intellectuals and Researchers of Pakistan (GRIP), Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, Punjab Food Authority, Punjab Health Department, Surgical Oncology Society, various pharmaceutical companies academic and research institutions. Chief Organiser Dr Zeeshan Danish, Dr Hamid Saeed, Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt, Institute of Agricultural Sciences Director Prof Dr Saleem Haider, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tahseen Zameer, senior faculty members, representatives of various pharmaceutical companies and manufacturing institutions and a large number of students were present.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmad said there was need for working against cancer at national level and PU would contribute in this mission. We must work for providing affordable medicine to cure such diseases and it was a welcoming sign that academia and industry were joining hands in this regard, he said.