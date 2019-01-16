Money trail

I’m surprised at Abid Sher Ali, and others, asking Aleema Khan to provide money trail for the purchase of her property in the US. Aleema is the sister of the man certified as ‘sadiq and ameen’, who is doing his best to turn Pakistan into a model state. The next thing you know, they will ask Imran Khan about the money inherited by him to verify his sister’s claim that she got the money from her parents.

This is not acceptable. I appeal to Imran Khan to ignore these frivolous demands and continue his campaign against corrupt politicians. The road to salvation is going to be long and tough, and the opposition should not demand accountability from him, his family and his party members.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi