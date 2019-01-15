Three TTP members held

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a terrorist activity in Bahawalpur district by arresting three members of a banned organisation, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The CTD team also recovered explosives from the accused. The team had received information that some TTP members were planning an attack on a sensitive installation in Bahawalpur. It conducted a raid near Jhangi Wala area and arrested three alleged terrorists, later identified as Samiullah, Muhammad Sher and Shah Wali.