Tue Jan 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

Three TTP members held

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a terrorist activity in Bahawalpur district by arresting three members of a banned organisation, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The CTD team also recovered explosives from the accused. The team had received information that some TTP members were planning an attack on a sensitive installation in Bahawalpur. It conducted a raid near Jhangi Wala area and arrested three alleged terrorists, later identified as Samiullah, Muhammad Sher and Shah Wali.

