Tue Jan 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

Sugar mill’s plea: LHC issues notice to Punjab govt

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notice to the Punjab government on a petition of Ramzan Sugar Mills’ officials against harassment being caused to them in violation of court’s earlier order.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that police and government officials were hindering pipeline project despite an assurance given by them in the court. He pointed out that court’s order was not being enforced in letter and spirit.

To it, Justice Jawad Hasan remarked that why hindrances were being caused in the way of investment. Who will bring investment to Pakistan if the government officials keep showing such discouraging attitude? He regretted that police officials had undertaken before the court not to harass the Mills’ administration or obstruct the pipeline project but the same was not followed, adding that officials’ act was tantamount to contempt of court. After hearing the preliminary arguments, Justice Hasan directed a law office to seek instructions from the Punjab government and apprised the court of the development on next date of hearing, i.e, January 17.

