Good time round the corner as reforms afoot: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the country was passing through a bad patch but he’s sure that good time was just round the corner, as the government was pursuing structural reforms in line with the PTI’s election manifesto.

He was talking to the heads of different departments of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here. Imran said links with the media should be further strengthened in order to discourage the trend of baseless stories. He said the ministries’ public relations officers (PROs) should play a more active role in ensuring the media’s access to accurate information.

“Our efforts are not aimed at serving personal interests but directed towards bringing improvement in the country and lives of the people.

He asked the information ministry to play role in protecting the government's reforms agenda and its objectives.Imran said a strong, vibrant and responsible media played a pivotal role in development of the country and keeping the people well-informed. He said the information ministry should play a more proactive role to keep the people abreast of government's policies through the media.

“We are fully cognizant of a deliberate propaganda campaign unleashed against the government's policy towards the media. There is a need to expose this propaganda while taking the media on board. No civilised and responsible society can allow propagation of baseless and fabricated stories,” added the prime minister.

Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani and Yousaf Baig Mirza and Secretary Information Shafqat Jalil were present on the occasion.

In another meeting, issues related to maritime affairs were discussed. Federal Ministers Pervez Khattak, Ms Zubaida Jalal, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and senior officers were also present.

Maritime potential of the country and related issues came under discussion. An inter-ministerial committee comprising senior representatives from the ministries concerned and Naval Headquarters was constituted under minister for maritime affairs to propose reforms in maritime sector.