Pakistani diplomat visits Xinjiang

BEIJING: Diplomats from Pakistan and other regional countries visited Xinjiang region last week, and got highly impressed by the recent measures taken by the Chinese government for ensuring peace and prosperity for their people.

The regional government of the region has invited diplomatic envoys and representatives from Pakistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Afghanistan, Thailand and Kuwait.

According to the Chinese media's reports, they visited local markets, farmers, educational institutions, mosques, factories and vocational education centers.

Throughout the trip, members of the group interacted with local vendors, students and workers in Xinjiang and learned about the region's progress in maintaining social stability, improving people's livelihoods and developing the local economy. They said they expected to cooperate with Xinjiang in the fields of culture, tourism, economy and trade.

At the Grand Bazaar in the regional capital, Urumqi, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, charge d'affaires at the Pakistan embassy in China, said Xinjiang's cultural vitality and people's hospitality had impressed her deeply. A Pakistani businessman at the bazaar told Baloch that he had married a Uygur woman and is happy with his life and work in Urumqi.

At the Xinjiang Islamic Institute, which offers three-year bachelor programs and religious training, Sameeh Johar Hayat, Kuwait's ambassador to China, encouraged the students to learn more and contribute what they learn to the development of their country.