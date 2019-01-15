Govt to examine feasibility of converting sewage into grey water for parks

The Supreme Court-mandated judicial commission tasked with probing Sindh’s water, sanitation and environment woes has directed the provincial government to examine the feasibility of converting sewage water into grey water to be used in parks and greenbelts.

The commission headed by Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim observed on Monday that a private registered society introduced a scheme in a park situated in District Central for converting sewage water into grey water which could be utilised for any purpose other than human consumption.

The commission stated that such schemes can make a huge difference if introduced in larger parks like Karachi zoo, Bagh-e-Ibne-Qasim, Benazir Park and Safari Park, and the introduction of such schemes will definitely ease out the pressure of potable water as grey water will be utilised for gardening and maintenance of green patches.

According to the commission, the use of grey water will also reduce discharge of sewage into the Arabian Sea and have a positive impact on marine life. The commission asked the provincial government to examine the feasibility of converting sewage into grey water using the methodology adopted in the park in District Central.

The secretary for local government department was also directed to hold a meeting with other stakeholders, including the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and DMCs which own parks in Karachi. The commission stated that the secretary would also study the feasibility of green initiative and its impact on public at large. It observed that after completion of feasibility assessment, the formal report would be submitted by the secretary to the Supreme Court within one month. In the intervening period, if the SC grants mandamus to the commission to continue its work, the same shall be submitted before the commission.

Sindh wants commission to continue

The tenure of the commission is set to expire today. However, the Sindh government has expressed the wish that it continues working in the larger interest of public good.

The judicial commission headed by Justice (retd) Muslim has issued several directives to ensure supply of clean drinking water, sanitation and healthy environment to the people of the province.

At the outset of the commission’s proceedings on Saturday, Sindh Advocate General (AG) Salman Talibuddin submitted on behalf of the provincial government that the government appreciated the working of the commission, which needed to continue till its objectives were completely accomplished.

The AG submitted that many of the ongoing schemes related to water and sanitation would be better monitored by the commission if it continued. He added that there were many other schemes in the formative stage that had been initiated in accordance with the directives of the commission that needed to be monitored.

Talibuddin identified several areas in which the commission was at final stage of evaluating the need assessment. In all likelihood a stream of interventions was to follow after assessment which needed to be monitored by the commission, he said.

The AG also tendered an apology for comments made by an additional advocate general before the SC when the judicial commission had submitted the final report. Such statement was made without instructions, he said and withdrew the same.

The AG submitted that the Sindh government had no intentions to record before the SC any objections to the final report of the judicial commission, which the apex court may make rule of the court. As the AG expressed the government’s wish regarding the continuation of the judicial commission, Justice (retd) Muslim observed that the commission’s continuation was the prerogative of the apex court.

The commission observed that the issue of solarisation of water supply schemes and street lights needed to be examined through legal point of view. It also directed the AG to implement the orders of the commission with regard to the shifting of a cattle colony in Shikarpur which had not been complied with on account of unjustifiable reasons.