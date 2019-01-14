Police club job applicants outside hospital

KARACHI: The police Sunday resorted to baton-charge to stop applicants from trying to enter the Civil Hospital.

The hospital administration had advertised 300 posts from grades one to five, expecting around a thousand or so applicants but much to their disbelief over 20,000 applicants showed up.

The procedure for the applicants was to get a slip from the OPD councils and then go to another room for a walk-in interview.

The hospital administration announced that the applicants would be interviewed even if they had to be on the premises till 10pm.

Hearing this, the applicants became rowdy and started pushing and shoving their way in. Some even tried to jump over the hospital gate. The police resorted to baton charge to push back the crowd.