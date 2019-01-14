Many injured in Indian firing on mourners in IHK

ISLAMABAD: In Held Kashmir, dozens of people including women were injured after Indian troops Sunday opened fire at mourners gathered for funeral prayers of a martyred youth, Zeenat-ul-Islam at Sugan in Shopian district. According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops laid barricades on roads to prevent people from participating in the funeral. However, the mourners defied the restrictions and assembled in the village in a large number to attend his funeral. The troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the mourners. The use of force triggered clashes between the mourners and the troops. Critically injured mourners were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Reports said a girl identified as Shoky Jan was among the injured. She was shifted to district hospital Shopian. Indian troops martyred Zeenat-ul-Islam alias Dr Usman and his associate Saturday during a cordon and search operation in Katapora village in Kulgam district.