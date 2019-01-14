KP continues to experience cold weather

PESHAWAR: Weather remained cold in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the provincial capital, where minimum temperature was recorded one-degree centigrade though the sun was shining the whole day.

After receiving rain on Saturday afternoon, the weather got cleared late night and Sunday morning but cold wave prevailed amid sunshine.

According to the Met office forecast, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today (Monday) and foggy conditions are expected at a few places in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division.

Kalam and Kalat remained the coldest places in the country, with minimum temperature of -11°C, followed by Skardu, Malam Jabba, Quetta -8°C, Bagrote, Gupis -7°C, Astore -6°C, Chitral, Hunza -5°C, Dalbandin -4°C, Muree, Dir, Parachinar, Kakul -3°C, Mirkhani and Gilgit -2°C.

During the 24 hours till Sunday, Muzaffarabd had received 70 millimetres rain, Garhhi Dupatta 21, Kotli 6, Rawalakot 3, Balakot in KP 29, Kakul 19, Malm Jabba 17, Peshawar 8, Saidu Sharif 6, Kohat 5, Kalam 4, Pattan, Cherat 2, Lower Dir and Risalpur 1 millimetres rain, while in Punjab Murree had received 14, Okara 4, Islamabad (Saidpur 7, Golra 4, Bokra 2), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 4, Chaklala 3), Jhelum 3,Mangla, Sahiwal, Kasur 2, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Lahore, Shorkot 1 and Gilgit-Baltistan, Hunza 10, Bunji, Chilas, Bagrote 3, and Gilgit received 1mm rain.

Snowfall was recorded 12 inches in Malam Jabba, 7 in Murree, 4 Kalam, 2 in Chitral, Rawalakot, and 1 inch in Kakul, Drosh and Astore.

PhD thesis defended: Maimoona Saleem successfully defended her PhD thesis in Management Sciences and qualified for the award of a doctorate degree.

Her public defence was held at the Qurtuba University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar.

Dr Ayaz Khan, Associate Professor, Qurtuba University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar supervised her research on “Islamic Economic System and its Managerial Principles”.

Prof Dr Khair-uz-Zaman of COMSATS University, Vehari Campus, served as her external examiner.

Obituary: A former chairman of the textbook boards of Peshawar and Bannu Professor Sahibzada Maqbool-ur-Rehman passed away on Sunday.

His funeral prayer will be offered at 1:15pm at Hayatabad on Monday. He was the husband of former principal, Frontier College Peshawar and father of Dr Sahibzada Nasir Mansoor.