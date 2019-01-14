close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2019

Postmaster arrested for staging own kidnapping

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2019

NOWSHERA: A postmaster was arrested on Sunday after staging his kidnapping in a bid to swindle Rs2 million, police sources said.

A woman Irshad Begum had got registered a complaint at the Pabbi Police Station that her husband Rafiullah, who was a postmaster, did not return home from duty. The woman said she had even approached his office where she was informed that he had gone to a post office in Spin Khak to bring the money. Registering the complaint, the police started working on the case. The police arrested the accused, Rafiullah, from Spin Khak, where he had gone into hiding. He told investigators that he staged his kidnapping in an attempt to gobble up Rs2m, but his plot was foiled by the police.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan