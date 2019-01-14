$40 bn trade deficit huge challenge to govt: Sarwar

DUBAI: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar says the current $40 billion trade deficit is a challenging task for the PTI government and fixing economy won’t be a piece of cake.

He was addressing a gathering of overseas Pakistanis in United Arab Emirates (UAE) arranged by the members of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Pakistan businessman Khan Zaman Sarwar at a local hotel.

Sarwar said there was a huge difference between imports and exports of Pakistan hindering economic progress. He claimed that the current Pakistan government had made the homeland corruption-free and assured the expatriates that now they won’t have to give kickbacks and bribe for investment. Sarwar said the PTI government was committed to ensuring provision of clean drinking water to the common man.

At the conclusion of gathering, Pakistani businessman Khan Zaman Sarwar announced donation of one water filtration plant for clean water projects in the Punjab. He praised the current government’s efforts for better relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

The Pakistan Business Council Dubai also arranged a reception to honour Ch Sarwar. Addressing the business community, he said the PTI government had zero tolerance for corruption and asked businessmen to invest in sectors of energy, health and fisheries.

He claimed that Pakistan’s fishery had the potential to increase export. He assured the overseas community of security, safe environment for their investment and protection of their properties from the land grabbers.

He said the government was devising business-friendly economic policies for local and foreign investors adding that one-window system had been initiated for the foreign investors. Sarwar said he had the honour of working as a member of European Parliament so his efforts brought positive results during the PML-N government. He also met with PTI workers in two separate gatherings of the party.