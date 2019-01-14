KP CM wants work on hydel power generation projects expedited

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed for the accelerated execution of hydel power generation projects in the province.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, said an office handout. Advisor to chief minister on Energy Himayatullah Khan, Head of the Strategic Support Unit Sahibzada Saeed, Secretary Energy & Power, commissioner Peshawar and other relevant officers were there.

The chief minister said the government would set up a separate model institution for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor-related projects in the province. He said the Chashma Lift Irrigation Scheme would boost agriculture productivity and self-sufficiency in food requirement and promote agro-economy.

Mahmood Khan directed to get approval from EPA for 36 megawatt Dral, 17 Mega Watt Ranolia, 2.6 Mega Watt Machia. He asked the departments to own projects and ensure timely completion of these projects.

The chief minister said the importance of CPEC should not be overshadowed by other consideration, therefore, CPEC would be the focus of our all times attention. He directed to continue working on CPEC related projects round the clock as we have to work harder for the growth in all sectors in the province.

Mahmood Khan directed for the early execution and timely completion of hydropower generation projects to strengthen the economic base of the province. He gave guidelines for the use of electricity to be generated through hydel power projects in the province for the industrialisation within the province on cheap prices that will attract mass scale investment and in the process, this province would record mass scale investment, industrialization, jobs creation and overall prosperity.

The chief minister assured to launch own transmission company. The Gadoon Industrial Estate would get 28 megawatt of electricity produced through Pehur hydropower projects of the province that would make the industries in the Gadoon industrial estate viable.

He assured to take up NTDC and CCPA related issues with the federal government. He directed for a comprehensive research-oriented plan for the hydel power generation including Chitral where 3000 megawatt of electricity could be generated from Chitral alone.

The chief minister also directed for the rapid execution and completion of government to government projects that included FWO, Korean projects, Syno-Hydro and KHNP

project.