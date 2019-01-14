close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
BR
Bureau report
January 14, 2019

Students protest lack of facilities at DHQ Kurram

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Members of the Kurram Students Federation staged a protest on Sunday to press the government for acceptance of their demands.

The protesting students were holding placards inscribed with demands seeking upgrading of the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Parachinar and gathered near the Peshawar Press Club. They asked the government and elected public representatives from the Kurram district to solve problems and provide health and other facilities to residents of the district. The protesters complained of lack of health facilities including competent and dutiful doctors and staff to provide medical treatment to patients. They demanded the DHQ Hospital should be upgraded and necessary equipment, medicines and other facilities be provided forthwith.

