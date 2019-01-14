close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2019

Students protest

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2019

LAHORE: Gilgit-Baltistan Students Federation on Sunday staged a protest demonstration at Liberty, against police for not arresting the culprits involved in the murder of a student. The protesters said that the police concerned were reluctant to round up the culprits who had kidnapped and killed a student Ejaz in Rawalpindi 10 days back. They demanded the authority concerned to look into the matter and direct the police to arrest the murderers.

