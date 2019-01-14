1,889 degrees awarded at 27th convocation of NED University

The 27th convocation of NED University of Engineering and Technology was held on Saturday at the main campus of the varsity.

The ceremony was presided over by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, who is the chancellor of the varsity by virtue of his post. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also attended the occasion who was the guest of honour.

A total of 1,885 graduates received bachelors and masters degrees at the convocation while four scholars were awarded PhD degrees. Addressing the ceremony, the governor said NED University not only imparts higher education but also conducts research which has direct impact on the national growth and economy.

“NED, with its qualified faculty and strong administrative infrastructure has been at the forefront of research endeavors and contributing to Pakistan’s economy,” he added. “We are blessed with one of the most energetic and enthusiastic young minds in the world,” Ismail said.

He called for adopting modern technologies but said “however, it must be ensured that we should not shy away from our social, cultural and moral values which we have inherited”. Acknowledging the role of NED University in imparting education and conducting research, the governor said the varsity had responded to many national challenges in a proactive way like setting up a water Institute and establishing the National Incubation Centre.

“I am confident that it will be a platform for creative work for young graduates, industry and academia, and will play its role in introducing amazing innovative ideas,” Ismail remarked. The governor also congratulated the graduating students who had pursued their studies with hard work and dedication. “The Convocation is a rewarding moment for them and [a source of] pride for the parents and teachers whose guidance and support enabled them to achieve this milestone,” he said.