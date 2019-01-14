A visionary leader

A strong leadership and clear vision can get Pakistan out of all its problems. Serious issues can only be addressed when the government seeks vision and takes decisive actions. The newly elected government, however, seems to have no proper strategy to bring the much-needed change to the country. PM Imran Khan’s tall claims alone cannot get the country back on the track. Undoubtedly, his war against rampant corruption in the country is encouraging, but it is also imperative to focus on other issues too, like economic growth, institutional reforms, education and healthcare, and poverty alleviation.

One of the core issues in Pakistan has been economic development. Robust economic growth depends upon political stability. The more the political stability, the more will be economic growth. The PTI government needs to avoid political confrontation. It should focus on its policies and ignore the opposition’s remarks, if unnecessary. Only then Imran Khan will emerge as a visionary leader.

Ammar Aslam Muhammadi ( Sukkur )