Risky practices

Hospitals or private clinics run by licensed doctors should be the only place where patients should go to get their illness diagnosed and obtain a prescription of medicines. However, a large number of people save a trip to the hospital and instead visit a medical store. They demand the pharmacy’s workers to hand them the most-sold medicine given to people suffering from the same illness as them.

Pharmacy staff, despite their ignorance of proper medicine, hand out the most preferable medicine which in their opinion is effective. This practice is extremely risky and precarious as no medicines should be used without a doctor’s prescription. Even a single wrong pill can cause death. The authorities concerned ought to look into this matter.

Muskan Fatima ( Islamabad )