NA speaker reconstitutes MPs body on selection of CEC, ECP members

Islamabad : Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar has reconstituted the Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat on Friday, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar has reconstituted the Parliamentary Committee in pursuance of clause (2B) of Article 213 read with clause (2) of Article 218 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Parliamentary Committee comprises of 12 members that included 8 Members of the National Assembly and four from the Senate and government and opposition have equal representation in 12-member committee

The committee comprised of Minister for Aviation Division Muhammad Mian Soomro, Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan, Syed Fakhar Imam MNA, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani from government while from Opposition Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Ms. Shahida Akhtar Ali, while four members from Senate include Senators Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Naseebullah Bazai from government and Mushahidullah Khan and Dr. Sikandar Mandhro from the opposition.

The Parliamentary Committee task was to select two new members of the Election Commission of Pakistan from Sindh and Balochistan who were retiring in the current month.

Two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from Sindh and Balochistan will retire next month on completion of two and a half years in office. The Election Commission of Pakistan member from Sindh Abdul Ghaffar Soomro and member from Balochistan Justice (r) Shakeel Baloch would retire.