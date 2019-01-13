51 quack centres sealed

LAHORE : Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed 51 quack centres during the last two days.

The PHC teams had visited 298 treatment centres in different cities, including Lahore. The census of the visited centres showed that 102 quackery outlets had been converted into other businesses. The sealed businesses included nine in Sheikhupura, eight in Lahore and Daska (Gujranwala), seven each in Lali’aan (Chiniot) and Lodharan, six each Kot Addu (Muzaffargarh) and Okara.

seized: The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff of Iqbal Town arrested three car and bike thieves and recovered six cars, three bikes, a rickshaw and master keys from their possession. The arrested accused were identified as Naveed, Razzaq and Shafiq.