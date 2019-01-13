Complaint cell inaugurated at police lines

PESHAWAR: A complaint cell was established at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines here on Saturday to address various complaints against the force.

Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman inaugurated the district complaint cell. An officer of the rank of SP will be the head of the cell.

Shaukat Yousafzai told reporters that people can lodge their complaints for immediate solutions.

He said the PTI government is committed to strengthening institutions and making sure their accountability.

Qazi Jamil said that complaint cells have already been set up at the Chief Minister’s House and Central Police Office but the new cell will take up complaints of the locals within no time.

TIMERGARA: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand division Muhammad Saeed Wazir inaugurated district complaint cell at the police lines here.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Investigation, will be focal person for the district complaint cell.

A large number of police officials, local government representatives and locals were present on the occasion.

HARIPUR: For quick disposal of public complaints, a complaint cell was opened here. District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Jan inaugurated the cell here. Briefing the media about the complaint cell, the DPO said that the residents of Haripur could directly lodge their complaints at the landline phone, mobile, fax and email without visiting the office of DPO or police station.

KOHAT: A public complaint cell was formally inaugurated at the office

of police investigation office on Saturday to ensure quick redressal of complaints of the people in the district.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Ijaz Khan inaugurated the district public complaint cell.

Kohat District Police Officer (DPO) Wahid Mahmood, Superintendent of Police Operations Salahuddin Kundi, Distirct Complaint Officer SP Investigation Jehanzeb Khan, Deputy Superintendent Legal Ishaq Gul and others were present on the occasion.

Kohat Range RPO Muhammad Ijaz Khan inspected the complaint cell and its working process. DPO Wahid Mahmood gave a detailed briefing to the official.