Turkish company to invest in Punjab

LAHORE: A leading Turkish manufacturing company, TMT, has offered investment in manufacturing of medical and surgical equipment in Punjab.

A delegation led by the company chairman, Omer Cikin called on Punjab Minister Health Prof Yasmin Rashid here on Saturday and extended their interest in the field of manufacturing and export of medical instruments. Both sides also discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation in the wake of the recent visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan to Turkey.

Welcoming the offer by the Turkish company, the health minister told the delegation that Sialkot and Wazirabad were major industrial hubs in manufacturing of surgical equipment in Pakistan. We would not miss the chance to get benefit from Turkish expertise in manufacturing of medical instruments,” said the minister.

She stressed upon the Turkish company to extend hand for installing state of the art equipment in the ambulances run by Rescue 1122.

The TMT chairman said that his company was providing services in various countries, including Europe. “After the visit of Pakistani Premier, we want to begin provision of health services from Punjab” he said. “Only financial benefit is not our objective but we also want to cooperate in strengthening the Pakistani economy,” he said.