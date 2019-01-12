close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
Agencies
January 12, 2019

Nai Gaj Dam construction: SC summons energy, finance ministers

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday, while hearing a case pertaining to the construction of Nai Gaj Dam, summoned the ministers for energy and finance and the secretary cabinet on January 15.

A two-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, heard a case pertaining to the construction of Nai Gaj Dam. As the hearing went under way, the additional attorney general informed the court, “During a meeting of the Planning Commission’s Central Development Working Party (CDWP), the construction of the dam was recommended to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).”

At this, the chief justice remarked, “This matter will remain pending before the ECNEC. I wanted this matter to be resolved before my retirement, however, some wishes just remain wishes.” Justice Ahsan added, “One week is left. Justice Nisar is retiring on January 17.”

The court then summoned ministers for energy and finance and the secretary cabinet on January 15 (Tuesday), and directed that the minutes of CDWP’s meeting be presented before court by next Monday.

