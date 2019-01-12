‘Education needs strategic direction’

LAHORE: University of Management and Technology (UMT) President Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said that in order to ensure real change impacting people's lives positively, effective strategic planning especially in education sector is the need of the hour because peoples' expectations in the government are very high.

He said the root cause of poverty and unemployment is that we do not prioritise education sector and invest in it. He expressed these views after holding a meeting with Punjab Planning and Development Board Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani at Civil Secretariat Friday. The UMT president said that education needed strategic direction and that higher education was the doorway to social harmony, economic stability and entrepreneurship.