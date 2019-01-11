10 held for flying kites

GUJRANWALA: Police Thursday arrested 10 accused persons for violating the Kite Flying Act and recovered hundreds of kites and string rolls from them. Reportedly, Kotwali police conducted raids in different areas and arrested nine persons for flying kites and recovered 400 kites and 68 chemical rolls from them. The Satellite Town police also conducted a raid at Fareed Town and arrested accused Mohsin and recovered 2,000 kites and 500 rolls of kite string from him.

ELDERLY WOMAN KILLED ON ROAD: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident here at Wazirabad on Thursday. The 55-year-old woman was crossing the road when a speeding motorcycle hit her, killing her on the spot.