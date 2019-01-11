close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

10 held for flying kites

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

GUJRANWALA: Police Thursday arrested 10 accused persons for violating the Kite Flying Act and recovered hundreds of kites and string rolls from them. Reportedly, Kotwali police conducted raids in different areas and arrested nine persons for flying kites and recovered 400 kites and 68 chemical rolls from them. The Satellite Town police also conducted a raid at Fareed Town and arrested accused Mohsin and recovered 2,000 kites and 500 rolls of kite string from him.

ELDERLY WOMAN KILLED ON ROAD: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident here at Wazirabad on Thursday. The 55-year-old woman was crossing the road when a speeding motorcycle hit her, killing her on the spot.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan