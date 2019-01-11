close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
January 11, 2019

Junaid allowed to feature in BPL

Sports

January 11, 2019

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed fast bowler Junaid Khan to take part in the sixth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) which has already commenced from January 5. In all five Pakistan cricketers including former captain of M Hafeez, M Irfan, Aamer Yamin, M Sami and Sohail Tanvir have already left to participate in the tournament that will conclude on February 8.

