Junaid allowed to feature in BPL

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed fast bowler Junaid Khan to take part in the sixth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) which has already commenced from January 5. In all five Pakistan cricketers including former captain of M Hafeez, M Irfan, Aamer Yamin, M Sami and Sohail Tanvir have already left to participate in the tournament that will conclude on February 8.